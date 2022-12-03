A Grantham business owner will be handing out Christmas chocolates to children at a church once again this year.

Alongside handing out chocolates to children this Christmas Andy Price, who owns Express Driveway Solutions, will be doing volunteer work for the old and vulnerable with St Mary's Catholic Church, North Parade, from December 18, until January 30.

Through this he will collect medication if they need it and do their food shopping.

Andy Price handing out chocolates at St Mary's Catholic Church. (61025122)

Andy said: "I like to give back to the community. I have been giving out chocolates at the church for a few years now."

Andy also sponsors Touch Gloves Gym and is looking to work with any other businesses in the area.

Andy Price with boxers from Touch Gloves gym. (61025176)

He added: "I would like to work along other companies who also help and donate to the food bank."

Andy Price handing out Easter eggs. (61025156)

Andy has previously also handed out Easter eggs to children at St Mary's Catholic Church as well.