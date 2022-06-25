A business has partnered with a bereavement service to support people following the death of loved ones.

Free debt advice provider, PayPlan, has launched a new partnership with the National Bereavement Service (NBS) to provide practical, emotional and financial support to those who have experienced the death of someone close to them.

Through its new partnership, PayPlan clients dealing with grief or bereavement will have access to a dedicated NBS bereavement helpline where they’ll receive free practical advice and emotional support from NBS’ professional and highly experienced team.

Payplan Grantham is based at Totemic House. (37999842)

The NBS provides vital support for people in the UK following the death of a loved one – at a time when your financial situation can cause additional emotional strain.

Lisa Lund, founder of NBS, said: “Death is a subject that affects us all, and yet we spend very little time talking about it or planning for it.

“As a result, people often must make a number of difficult decisions at a time when they’re at their most vulnerable, which can be both stressful and distressing. This can be particularly challenging for those in debt or worried about money.

“Our new partnership with PayPlan enables PayPlan clients to access practical and emotional support to help them deal with a bereavement, such as affordable funeral planning, understanding the probate process or managing a loved one’s estate.”

According to data from The Money and Pensions Service, 24 million UK adults don’t feel confident managing their money so when they must face their finances alone, it can be a daunting task.

PayPlan not only offers debt solutions, but also provides budgeting advice and information on how to save money and reduce living costs to prevent people from falling into debt.

Rachel Duffey, CEO of PayPlan, said: “We recognise the vital role the National Bereavement Service plays in supporting people who’ve experienced the loss of a loved one and, at the same time, we understand the toll debts can have on mental health and wellbeing.

“We understand that those going through a bereavement will be experiencing a range of emotions and that they’ll need debt advice that’s delivered in a sensitive way.

“Whether it’s helping those in debt following a bereavement to manage their finances or helping somebody with their loved one’s debt, we’re here to support.”

If you’re struggling with debt and want to receive further support, contact PayPlan by calling freephone 0800 280 2816 or visit www.payplan.com/national-bereavement-service/.

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk