A managing director's plans to expand his animal feed business were refused.

Pete Norris of Midland Feeds had hopes to put up a storage unit and a new office with carparking at his business on Staunton Industrial Estate on Alverton Road.

It would have allowed the company to relocate their other site and staff from Bottesford.

However, planning members at Newark and Sherwood District Council had other ideas.

They took on the views of Staunton Parish Council, members who said they didn't want increased traffic or light pollution or to see the industrial estate expand into open countryside.

Councillors also noted existing foul and surface water drainage problems.

Highways said the proposed development did not have enough carparking spaces, with staff likely to drive to work.

Writing on the district council planning portal, one resident wrote: "We do not need additional industrial or warehousing or even office space locally.

"There is no shortage locally and there are much better sites where this sort of development would have no or little impact to both the local community and environment."

Another said: "This development would mean expansion into the open countryside and would also set a precedent for potential further expansion into open countryside adjoining the site in the future leading to a further degradation of the environment for the local community."

A third added: "There are new structure on the Staunton Industrial Estate owned by the applicant which does not seem to have had any planning permission."

The application was refused despite being recommended for approval by planning officers.