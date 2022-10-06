A business chose to support an air ambulance charity for the year and raised over £3,500 with a variety of challenges.

WCF Chandlers, based in Alma Park Road, Grantham, collected over £3,500 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), after choosing the organisation as its charity of the year.

In July 2021, the WCF Chandlers team kick started their fundraising by pedalling on a spin bike, the distance of the rim of their delivery areas.

Charlotte Carratt, Danielle Casbon, Zach Coyle, and Lynn Casson took on the 100km Peak District challenge.

Four staff members next braved the pain as they volunteered to go under the hot waxing strips - they raised £659 for their efforts.

Then an amazing team of four tackled the 100km Peak District challenge in July, pushing themselves to the limit in hot conditions and willing each other on walking the full 100km route spread over two days, around the Peak District.

The fundraising goal was soon smashed and to date the team have raised a total of £3,625.96 which is to be matched funded.

Charlotte Carratt and Sophie Kay volunteering for LNAA.

Two of the team have also generously given up their time to volunteer at events including helping at the Lincoln City Takeover during Air Ambulance Week.

Tanya Taylor, corporate partnerships manager for LNAA said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to WCF Chandlers for their support and fundraising achievements.

"The money raised will help greatly towards the vital funding of our service and enables us to keep our helicopters airborne, our Critical Care Cars operational and our crews equipped to treat patients involved in the most serious life-threatening incidents.”

The Chandlers team recently visited LNAA HQ, where they met and chatted with the on duty crew.

The Chandlers team visited LNAA HQ.

Charlotte Carratt, marketing manager at WCF Chandlers, said “We chose to fundraise for LNAA as the charity responds to emergencies across our fuel delivery area, sometimes directly helping our customers in their times of need.

"We are absolutely in awe of the work the crew do and how dedicated the team are. We are delighted to confirm that our partnership will extend until December 2023 with lots more “fun” fundraising to come!”

LNAA receives no regular direct funding from the Government. It needs to raise £8 million this year to deliver its life-saving service every hour of the day.

Charlotte Carratt and Sophie Kay volunteering for LNAA.

For more details on how to support this vital work, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk

It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of supporters throughout the area that they can provide such a critical care service.