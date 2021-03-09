A Grantham catering business are selling ice cream trays to be delivered on Mother's Day.

Franco's Ices, a catering service that also sells ice cream and runs a cafe in Wyndham Park, are offering an ice cream delivery service this Sunday.

The pre-order service is exclusive to the town of Grantham, with booking closing on Friday at 8pm.

Caramac surprise is among the ice cream trays on offer. (45005201)

Customers select a one hour delivery slot between 2pm and 9pm on Sunday, when the Franco's ice cream van will come to their address and the ice cream order can be collected and paid for.

Franco's are offering a wide range of flavours of ice cream tray, including Kinder Bueno, Caramac and Terry's Chocolate Orange.

Minimum orders are £10, with a £1.50 delivery fee.

To find out more, visit: www.francosices.co.uk/mother-s-day-2021