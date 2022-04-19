A Bottesford-based business has been shortlisted as a finalist for a national award.

A window blinds manufacturer and retailer, Order Blinds, has been announced as a finalist at the British Blind and Shutter Association's Excellence Awards 2022.

The manufacturer is a finalist in the Best New Product or Service category, wit the winner being announced during the BBSA Ball and Excellence Awards on Saturday, May 14.

One of the exclusive blind patterns (56150150)

Since it was founded in 2009 by Matthew Forde, the business has grown from a small business run from a dining room to a team of 20 strong operating from custom built office and manufacturing premises.

The company set up digital printing facilities in their factory, enabling them to print custom photo and logo blinds and exclusive patterned blind fabrics, allowing more choice for customers.

During the pandemic, the company supported the NHS by printing and donating scrub patterns to aid the manufacture of vital PPE.

The BBSA finalist badge (56150153)

Blinds with the company's Over The Rainbow pattern were also donated to Dorset County Hospital's Pre-Assessment Unit.

Marketing manager, Nancy Whittington-Coates, said: "We are thrilled that our small independent business is one of four finalists in our category.

"We are up against tough competition from three larger companies, one of them international."