“Beasts” blamed for Belvoir yard delays

The first phase of a multi-million pound food, drink and retail development at Belvoir Castle will now open on May 25.

The Idle Mole Garden Centre was due to open over Easter, with the rest of the Engine Yard development due open in time for the May Day Bank Holiday Weekend.

However, the rest of the £2.4million development is now not due to open until Friday June 15.

Belvoir Castle says the delays have been caused by lengthy spells of poor weather, including the ‘Beast from the East’ and it’s successor the ‘mini beast’ which also brought ice and snow.

The Idle Mole promises carefully sourced indoor and outdoor plants, as well as a range of homewares and gifts. The centre’s expert staff will also be on hand to offer advice throughout the year.

The rest of the wor is well underway to convert the collection of historic buildings into multiple retail outlets, which the castle says will collectively offer an engaging and contemporary social space, steeped in heritage.

As well as hosting the Duchess’ Gallery, which will sell clothing, accessories and gifts, the Engine Yard will champion local companies and great British brands, including a butcher/farm shop, The Country Victuallers, chocolatier Cocoa Amore, coffee bean outlet Cherizena, alongside the opportunity to relax at Belvoir Casa Spa, craft and toy store Kids4Craft and homewares retailer Margo and Plum.

The venue will host a number of events throughout the year, including cookery demonstrations and foodie talks, open-air barbeques, farmers’ markets, craft fairs and various activity experiences for children and families.

The Duchess of Rutland, CEO of Belvoir Castle, who spearheaded the Engine Yard development, said she hoped the Engine Yard would become a destination for food and drink excellence as well as bring unique retail experiences to the area.

She added: “The Engine Yard will become a community hub for the whole of the Vale of Belvoir, as well as visitors from further afield. We are delighted to have created another great reason to spend a day at Belvoir Castle.”

For more details on Belvoir Castle Engine Yard, go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/the-estate/the-engine-yard/