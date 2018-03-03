Beer Festival for Grantham Wetherspoons

Have your say

beer and cider enthusiasts will be able to enjoy up o 30 real ales and five ciders from the UK and overseas during a 12-day festival at the Tollemarch Inn.

The pub, in St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham, has sourced beers from brewers in Greece, Italy, Australia, Canada, USA and Republic of Ireland, with one of the ciders from Northern Ireland.

The festival will run from Wednesday March 14 until Sunday March 25 inclusive.

It will feature a selection of beers brewed exclusively for the festival.

All beers and ciders will be priced at £2.19 a pint.

The overseas beers on sale are; Old World New England IPA (Grapes & Gratification, Greece), Hot Night At The Village (Birrificio Foglie D’ Erba, Italy), 3 Bolt Pale Ale (Green Beacon, Australia), Talisman (Strange Fellows, Canada), Bru Red Ale (Bru, Republic of Ireland) and Lo-Res (Sixpoint, USA).

The UK beers will include Monty Python’s Flying Circus (Black Sheep), Old Engine Oil (Harviestoun), Game of Stones (Wadworth), Twisted Edge (St Peter’s), Warlord (Purity) and Springfest (Otter).

The ciders include; Snails Bank Rhubarb (Snails Bank Cider), Cockeyed Pear Mania (Cockeyed Cider) and Tempted Elderflower (Tempted Irish Cider).

The Tollemache Inn manager, Steven Hamilton, said: “The festival will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of UK and international beers as well as a choice of ciders.

“Many of the beers on offer have not been available in the pub beforehand and I am looking forward to serving them.

“The festival promises to be great fun and I am certain that customers will enjoy themselves.”

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers and ciders will be available in the pub.