Campaign steps up to save Bottesford pub

Campaigners to save the Red Lion public house in bottesford are calling on nearby residents to show their support to save the historic pub.

The Friends of the Red Lion is conducting a survey on what a future community pub could offer, as part of the business case the group is preparing.

John Shilton, of the Friends of the Red Lion, said the pub had been declared an Asset of Community Value in November, but the pub’s owners, WTF Projects Ltd, have asked Melton Borough Council to review its decision.

This is due to come before the council in Mid-March.

In November, the owners began fencing off the pub and have stripped out the inside, leading to a visit from Melton Borough Council’s conservation officer.

However, since planning permission has not yet been gained to change the use of the building, the pumps are still there.

Last week, John’s group launched a survey, which can be filled online, or is available in paper form at shops in the Bottesford area.

John explained: “We have put out the survey to help build a business case. The deadline for answers in March 8.”

The Friends of the Red Lion then plan to use its findings to help develop the business case for a community buy-out of the pub.

The group then plans a public meeting to see how the funds may be raised the buy the pub. Even if they receive loans and grants from the Plunket charity and others, there would still need to be a community offering of shares.

John added: “We took heart from the successful campaign to save the Thorold Arms at Marston. However, it is essential that we get a strong public response on this. We need to demonstrate a strong level of community support.”

The questionnaire can be completed and submitted online at questionnaire can be completed and submitted online at https://goo.gl/AMrRJy.