Castle Bytham marketing agency wins award

A marketing agency based in Castle Bytham has won an Employee of the Year Award.

Dupree Creative won the award in the East Midlands final of the Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018 from the Federation of Small Businesses.

The 20-year-old company, which employs seven, offers a full range of marketing skills, with clients both national and international.

The FSB credited the company for its culture and team spirit, with owners Martin and Julie Dupree instilling their beliefs of being approachable, committed, self-motivated and accountable.

Strategic director Julie Dupree said while all of the team are skilled in strategic marketing, everybody is specialised in their own field.

She said: “It’s about understanding people’s roles and supporting them in training. Because we all feed off each other, everybody is happy in their job. We also have really exciting stuff, not a lot of local work but a lot of European and international brands. Exciting work makes you happy.”

Overseas clients include Rocky Boots of the USA, Daiwa fishing tackle from Japan, Dancook BBQs from Denmark, Teflon pans from Germany and Seeland country clothing of Denmark. British clients include Daro garden furniture of Northamption, A-Class Engineering of Peterborough and Agri-Lincs, the farming supplies company.

Business at the moment is “really, really busy” with the company looking to expand.

Julie said: “We are really flat out. We are doing some excellent work. My clients are very happy. We need to drum up results and we get results. One of my key values when I interview is ‘you come to me with solutions, you make it happen. There are no barriers, you just make it happen.’”

Another factor is being “a hidden, little gem,” out in the countryside, with their Glen Road site situated on eight acres of land.

Julie added: “We still have an office in Stamford but we do a lot of photography and we need the land.”

Dupree Creative will now represent the East Midlands in the national final for Employer of the Year in London on May 3.