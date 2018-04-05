Colsterworth Co-op in £600,000 revamp

The ribbon was cut today at a revamped new Colsterworth Co-op, near Grantham.

The retailer is serving up a new-look food store in Colsterworth following a £600,000 investment creating three new jobs.

The new store in Bridge End, Colsterworth is almost treble the size of its existing store.

It offers an enhanced in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispenser and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, news and magazines, award winning wines and, essentials.

The store also brings a funding boost locally through its Membership scheme – Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further 1% to local good causes. Good causes set to “bag” a funding boost from the Co-op include: Corby Glen Playgroup; Friends of Corby Glen Community Primary School and, the St Peter’s Church, Stainby.

Local good causes, charities and community groups can now apply to benefit from the Co-op’s Community Fund. Applications are invited from the area up until 8 April 2018.

Viv Asher, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Colsterworth – we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new-look Co-op, which will enable us to better serve our community. We are proud to be part of the community, and our ambition is to ensure our store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Phil Cooper, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products, prices and communities – our ambition is for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products when and where shoppers need them. We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The retailer – which won the title of Convenience Retailer of the Year at last year’s Retail Industry Awards – last month unveiled a £50M price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals, as well as household brand names.

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

And, students in Colsterworth holding a NUS extra card also receive a 10% discount off their groceries at the Co-op to support them during their studies.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its local Community Fund – which is re-open for applications between 5 March and 8 April - is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/