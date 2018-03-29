End of the road for Ancaster pub

Hopes of saving an empty Ancaster opub have faded after plans have been approved to convert the rest of it into housing.

The Ermine Way pub on Ermine Street has been closed since 2014 and has already been partly converted, leaving just its bar area remaining.

Despite a campaign from villagers to ‘save’ the pub, marketing by its owner has failed to attract a buyer.

South Kesteven District Council has just granted permission for Mike Dooley of Egg Lettings of Castle Bytham to convert the remaining bar area into a three-bedroomed home. Three flats in the other part of the pub were granted approval last year.

Ancaster Parish Council felt that not enough time had been given to market the surviving bar area at a realistic price. But a council report recommending approval noted the applicant had marketed the site for various uses, including a pub, but “no meaningful interest has been shown.” Ancaster also had other pubs and bars.