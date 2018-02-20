Finger licking good...news as Grantham KFC re-opens

Have your say

Grantham’s KFC outlet re-opened yesterday as a nationwide shortage of chicken caused the restaurant to close at the weekend.

Staff at the Harlaxton Road branch were not allowed to comment on the re-opening but the Grantham Journal understands this happened by yesterday afternoon.

The re-opening was also listed on the fast food giant’s website, which also lists other KFC outlets that have re-opened.

Nationally, KFC has has had to close more than half of its 900 outlets.

The situation is blamed on “teething problems” with a new supplier of chicken.

Previously, the company used South African-owned Bidvest to supply its chicken, but this was switched to DHL, which blamed “operational issues” for the disruption.

KFC said on twitter: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants.”

“We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

Details on the re-opened KFC outlets can be found here- https://www.kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road