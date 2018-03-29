Former owner of Grantham fashion store loses cancer fight

Mary Holmes, former owner of the Fizgig Fashion boutique, has died aged 76, after losing a six-year battle with cancer.

The popular storekeeper enjoyed 27 years of successful trading at the shop in Blue Court, Grantham, until retiring in 2007. Her committment to loyal customers won her the Grantham Journal Customer Care Award in 1995 and the accolade of being described as an “icon of local fashion.”

Mary was well-known for supporting local charities, raising £10,000 for good causes, including Sandon School, Macmillan Nurses and British Red Cross. She staged nine hugely popular fashion shows in town and other social events. This led her to be made an Honorary President of the Friends of Sandon School.

Mary was a ‘Geordie,’ being born and raised in Newcastle until meeting husband David on holiday in Rimini, Italy. They married and settled in Grantham in 1962. Mary passed away peacefully at home in School Lane, Old Somerby, on March 15, surrounded by family.

She is survived by husband David and their sons Perry and Craig. Mary was a long-standing member of Grantham Baptist Church where her funeral will be held on Monday April 9 at 12.30pm.