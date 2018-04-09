Fresh share offer to save village pub in Marston

Have your say

The ‘Save The Thorold Arms Campaign’ is staging a public meeting on Saturday, April 14, from 2pm to 4pm at the Hougham and Marston Village Hall.

A new share offer will be launched for the community to buy the pub, which closed in 2015, from current owner Paul Barmby.

The committee will be there to present plans and answer questions. Share offer and business plan documentation will be available.

Committee member Mike Allen said: “This is likely to be the last chance we have to buy the pub and create a community hub –let’s make it a success!”

Details and share documentation can be found at save.thethoroldarms.co.uk.