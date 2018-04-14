Grantham A1 store allowed to extend licence

It might not look it but the A1 has been branded “Britain’s sexiest road.”

The nickname partly stems from the four adult stores sited alongside its busy carriageways between London and Leeds, with one at Stoke Rochford.

Here, Pulse and Cocktails now enters its tenth year, with South Kesteven District Council having just extended its licence for a further year, costing the business £1,595. A report for its Licensing Committee said SKDC had received no complaints about Pulse and Cocktails since it opened in April 2009 and no one objected to the licence renewal either.

Typically, Pulse and Cocktails, which has more than 20 stores nationally, are sited in former Little Chefs, though the Grantham outlet is in a former McDonald’s.

Pulse and Cocktails Grantham manager Michaela Snell explains why the demise of the Little Chefs have proved a boon for her employer.

She said: “Their locations are ideal because they are high profile and discreet. Customers love that they can spice up their love life whilst en-route on holiday or on their way home from a business trip.”

The rural location also allows for a large car park, a large store, and longer opening hours, boosted by the A1 having 50,000 to 100,000 passing vehicles every day.

Among the big sellers, DVDs are highly popular. Films are now also available on movie sticks, which don’t leave a ‘footprint’ on the device you watch them on. The movie 50 Shades of Grey has boosted sales.

The shop stocks items for hen and stag dos.

Customers tend to be aged between 25 and 60; half are men, half are women.

All are promised a discreet and helpful service.

Michaela continued: “Our job here is to make people feel welcome and we can back off. It can be the first time for someone. We want them to go home with the right product and not panic buy and go home with something not right for them.”

A company website allows for online sales, and customers can click and collect.

Mum-of-three Michaela has always worked in shops and has been at Pulse & Cocktails for ten years, previously managing the store they used to have on London Road.

She added:“I thought this would be more fun and risque.”