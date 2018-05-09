Grantham and Stamford MP seeks delay over leaving customs union

Nick Boles has called it “bizarre” for a country the size of the UK to have no control over its trade policy.”

The MP, who voted Reamain in 2016, said: “We need to move towards a new arrangement in which we strike our own trade deals and set our own tariffs. But we should do so in a way that minimises the disruption for leading manufacturers and preserves the Good Friday Agreement.”

He further tweeted: “The solution lies in the careful, deliberate development of new systems of customs cooperation, exploiting all of the possibilities of new technology (so-called ‘maximum facilitation’). This must not be rushed and will not be ready by the end of the transition in Dec 2020.”

The MP called for Theresa May to extend Britains membership of the customs union until March 2022, three years after we leave the EU, by extending current transitory arrangements by a further 15 months. That way, he said there would be enough time for the UK to negotiatate new “customs arrangements” while ensuring it “regained full control of our independent trade policy before the next general election.”