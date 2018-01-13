Grantham area businesses expand proving visitors are attracted to district

The healthy state of tourism in South Kesteven is confirmed by three planning approvals granted just prior to Christmas.

Easton Walled Gardens received consent to convert two lofts above its cafe and reception area into three holiday lets.

Owner Lady Ursula Cholmeley said the 12 acre restored garden started letting out a cottage two years ago and then another last year.

“They have both exceeded our expectations, which is why we put in planning permission for these apartments.”

Lady Ursula says the apartments will link with its walled garden, giving guests an added experience of being able to explore the gardens out of hours.

She continued: “Amazingly we get people who live locally, 10 to 15 miles away and just want a break. Others are from London, the South East and a few from the North.

“This part of the country is very undiscovered. We have had very good tourism in South Kesteven for 10 to 15 years. It’s wonderful that people are discovering the area.”

Woodland Waters, Ancaster, which bills itself as ‘Lincolnshire’s top fishing and camping site’, has received planning approval for six holiday lodges. Manager Stuart Nunn says the holiday park has six new lodges underway for this year and the latest ones will be ready for 2019.

Stuart explained: “Business is doing well. It’s a family venture that has built itself up nicely over the years. We have another 43 acres we bought last year. There’s plenty of scope for the future. ”

A year ago, Woodland Waters opened a block of ten rooms suitable for overnight stays.

Stuart added: “That has done a lot better than we thought. We will just keep buuilding on that.”

The award-winning Allington Manor has since 2008 been receiving much praise for its weddings and business events.

It has gained approval for change of use to provide up to six hotel rooms in the historic manor house.

Family member Leo Vincent said the manor turned into a business to support its running costs.

Leo said: “We want to capitalise on people visiting Belton House. This scheme will benefit the local pub and our guests also use local shops. We have had people coming from all over the world to get married here, including places like Kazakstan.”