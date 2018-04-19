Grantham bar’s second success

A popular town bar has celebrated winning a second award from Grantham area CAMRA.

BeerHeadZ on Watergate marked being made Town Pub of the Year two years in succession on Friday April 6 with a selection of curries after it was presented with a certificate from Grantham area Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA branch chairman Neville Lomas told the packed bar that BeerHeadZ had suffered frustrations in expanding, with delays in opening new bars in Nottingham and Lincoln, but in Grantham, BeerHeadZ has enjoyed success.

Neville said: “There were some cynics in Grantham that said you would not last but BeerheadZ has proved people wrong. They have done an exceptionally good job or else they would not have succeeded for two years. This is thanks to the staff: Simon, Briony, Mark, Neil and Sam. The team have done such a good job; who knows, they may have a hat-trick next year.”

BeerHeadZ founder and director Phil Ayling called it “unbelievable” and “fantastic” for BeerHeadZ to win two years on the trot, since it opened early in 2016.

He said: “It’s all down to the staff. They have worked really hard. I’m really proud of the team we have here. But when all is said and done, it’s also down to the customers. If customers did not come and spend their money, we would not exist. Thank you to the customers, thank you to the staff.”

BeerHeadZ, which originally began in Retford, opened a bar in Lincoln two weeks ago, after delays due to opposition to its alcohol licence. BeerHeadZ also opened a bar at Nottingham Station in December. It also plans to open in Melton later this year.