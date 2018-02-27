Grantham Burger King to go next to new Costa

After opening a new Costa in Grantham two weeks ago, the same company plans to open a Burger King next door.

Overall, 24 new jobs are promised, 12 for each new business.

The three premises promise something of a food corner where Harlaxton Road meets Springfield Road. On the same site is KFC, which opened in 2014.

The whole site, including the KFC business, is owned by London-based the Adil Group, a family business that has operated since 1969.

CEO Raja Adil started work in the family business, a Wimpy franchise, aged nine, and joined the business properly after completing a degree and working for a large city law firm.

He has helped expand the business to employ more than 3,000 people nationally and generate a £100 million turnover.

The Adil Group are leading franchisees for KFC, Burger King and Costa and are about to open their first Taco Bell Restaurant and Anytime Fitness Gym.

The fast-growing company creates 250 new jobs a year, but as yet, has no further expansion plans in Grantham, though it is always on the look out for new sites and opportunities.

A company spokeswoman told the Journal that the Burger King is planned to open in Grantham in or before July. Recruitment for the 24 roles has already started, with the company having a policy of hiring locals.

The Harlaxton Road site was chosen as “a fantastic location which is convenient for all locals in Grantham.”

The company’s other Burger King at Gonerby Moor Services on the A1 will not be affected by the opening.

The Adil Group also liked the site, believing it also ideal for a Costa, which led them to buy it from Grantham Estates, who were their previous landlord.

Adam Taylor, manager of the Costa next door, which opened two weeks ago, said business has gone “really well.”

He added: “It’s about raising awareness and getting the word out. Sales are picking up.

“The site is owned by the same company. Costa is a franchise. It makes sense for us to go there as well.

“This is number 40 of their Costas.”