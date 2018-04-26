Grantham Business Club boosts Belton

Grantham Business Club members at Belton Horse trials
Grantham Business Club turned out in force to showcase their products and services at the recent Belton Horse Trials.

The three day event, which attracts internationally acclaimed riders, was a huge success once again and Grantham Business Club got in on the action with their own marquee.

The Chairman of the business club, Sue Hodgson, said: “The whole event was fantastic which is always the case and this year we wanted to get Grantham businesses to be an even bigger part of it.”

Sue, who had a stand for her business, Flowers From Holland, along with the club’s committee managed to get a wide variety of businesses to exhibit.

They included; The White Dress Agency, The Trickling Tap, Notions Antiques, Prime Comfort, Wriggly Tin Wine, The Magic Cottage, N&K Design, Oldrids, Witham Wines, Hostler Equine Services, Andy’s Products Ligneus and House of Fashion.

Sue added: “I am thrilled with the turnout and I am confident that we can do even better next year. I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the event a success for us.”