Grantham Business Club Night at the Museum

Grantham Business Club meets tonight at the town museum.

The event from 6pm features information about Belton Horse Trials Bede Events in April, Grantham Carnival in June and this years Gravity Fields Festival 2018 in September.

Other agenda items include David Burlington of Grantham Museum, Roy Wright of Grantham Carnival and Tina Dingly of St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice

There will also be a business coaching spot with Louise Hudson giving social media tips and Howard Rudder taking about ex forces recruitment.

The usual scrumptious buffet this month is from Little Kitchen Catering from Grantham.

Advance tickets £10 or £12 on the door.

They can also be reserved through the Eventbrite website.