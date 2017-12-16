Grantham Co-op businesses raise more than £3,000 for town branch of Parkinson’s UK

More than £3,000 has been raised for the town branch of Parkinson’s UK by local businesses.

Co-op Funeral Care and the Dysart Road and Princess Drive branches of the Co-op have been part of the Co-op Local Beneficiary Fund that raised a magnificent £3,066.76 for the Grantham branch of Parkinson’s UK.

At the presentation to Parkinson's UK at the Dysart Road Co-op are, from left, Richard Rogers, Brian Bothamley, Natasha Green, Raymond Flack, vice-chairman Grantham Branch, Natalia Ciukaj, and manager of the Dysart Road Store, Steve Caughtry

Ray Flack, branch vice-chairman, said: “The branch members are overwhelmed by the generosity of the citizens of Grantham and the local area for making this donation from the fund possible. The Co-op Local Beneficiary Fund runs for a year, and during this period the two stores also had collecting tins on their counters and each raised just under £100.

“The money from this will be used solely by the branch for the benefit of its members in providing important exercise sessions, outings and talks. Parkinson’s UK, Grantham Branch, has been fortunate in once again being chosen as a beneficiary of the next round of the Co-op Local Community Fund. This funding round will run until the 27 October 2018.”