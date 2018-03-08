Grantham fish and chip shop batters the competition

A popular Grantham chippie is the only one in town to be named as one of the UK’s Best fish and chip takeaways.

The accolade follows an extensive six month search by leading trade publication Fry magazine to find those takeaways serving up the finest fish suppers.

To make the 50 Best, Wellies Fish & Chips in Huntingtower Road had to impress a mystery diner who arrived unannounced and marked the chippie on more than 40 aspects of their business.

Wellies scored 99 per cent, with particular praise for its menu, smart and professional staff, freshly-cooked to order food and details of where the food came from.

The chips were judged “perfect, crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside,” and the fish “beautifully cooked white flesh surrounded by a wonderfully crispy batter.”

Manager and owner David Wells said this was the third year in a row Wellies made the list, which he credited to his ‘extremely hardworking staff and wife Ali’, plus support from customers.