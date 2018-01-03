Grantham Jobcentre: All the latest vacancies

Have your say

Here are the latest job vacancies advertised by Grantham Jobcentre. To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID number into the ‘Skills’ search field.

General operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 - £7.70 per hour

Job ID 44745670

Registered nurse

Grantham

Full time

£15 per hour

Job ID 44720385

Sales assistant

Grantham

10 hours per week

To be confirmed

Job ID 45054485

Laundry operatives

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44540223

CCTV engineer

Grantham

Full time

£23,000 - £30,000 per annum

Job ID 45051237

Telehandler

Grantham

Full time

£15 per hour

Job ID 45047580

Sales assistant

Grantham

20 hours per week

To be confirmed

Job ID 45047473

Warehouse cleaner

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 45046683

Forklift driver

Grantham

Full time

£7.81 per hour

Job ID 45046070

Personal assistant

Grantham

6 hours per week

£8 per hour

Job ID 44991405

Bar staff

Grantham

Part time

To be confirmed

Job ID 45043531

Part/fully qualified practice accountant

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 45043198

Relief cleaner

Grantham

Part time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 32158224

Care assistant

Grantham and the surrounding area

Part time

£11.96 per hour

Job ID 45055444

Hygiene workers

Grantham

Full time

£7.69 - £8.89 per hour

Job ID 45016441

Recycling operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 45046657

Food factory workers

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44947452

Cleaner

Grantham

Part time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44967051

Registered general nurse

Grantham and surrounding area

Part time

Up to £30.57 per hour

Job ID 45055449

Factory worker

Outskirts of Grantham (free transport)

Full time

£7.50 - £11.25 per hour

Job ID 45046646

Nights cleaning operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.69 - £8.69 per hour

Job ID 45016439

Store manager

Sleaford

Full time

£20,000 - £23,000 per annum

Job ID 38444941

Children’s services support asst. (admin)

Outskirts of Sleaford

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 45046109

Nursery key person

Sleaford

Full time

£7.61 per hour

Job ID 17695466

Support worker

Grantham

Full time

£9 per hour

Job ID 45041087

Conveyancing administration assistant

Sleaford

Full time

£12,000 - £15,000 per annum

Job ID 44804017

Operations night supervisor

Grantham

Full time

£22,000 per annum

Job ID 44724298

General operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 45035680

Engine building

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44441171

Chef

Grantham

Part time

£7.82 - £8.30 per hour

Job ID 44924585