Grantham Jobcentre: All the latest vacancies

Here are the latest job vacancies advertised by Grantham Jobcentre. To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID number into the ‘Skills’ search field.
General operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 - £7.70 per hour
Job ID 44745670
Registered nurse
Grantham
Full time
£15 per hour
Job ID 44720385
Sales assistant
Grantham
10 hours per week
To be confirmed
Job ID 45054485
Laundry operatives
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44540223
CCTV engineer
Grantham
Full time
£23,000 - £30,000 per annum
Job ID 45051237
Telehandler
Grantham
Full time
£15 per hour
Job ID 45047580
Sales assistant
Grantham
20 hours per week
To be confirmed
Job ID 45047473
Warehouse cleaner
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 45046683
Forklift driver
Grantham
Full time
£7.81 per hour
Job ID 45046070
Personal assistant
Grantham
6 hours per week
£8 per hour
Job ID 44991405
Bar staff
Grantham
Part time
To be confirmed
Job ID 45043531
Part/fully qualified practice accountant
Grantham
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 45043198
Relief cleaner
Grantham
Part time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 32158224
Care assistant
Grantham and the surrounding area
Part time
£11.96 per hour
Job ID 45055444
Hygiene workers
Grantham
Full time
£7.69 - £8.89 per hour
Job ID 45016441
Recycling operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 45046657
Food factory workers
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44947452
Cleaner
Grantham
Part time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44967051
Registered general nurse
Grantham and surrounding area
Part time
Up to £30.57 per hour
Job ID 45055449
Factory worker
Outskirts of Grantham (free transport)
Full time
£7.50 - £11.25 per hour
Job ID 45046646
Nights cleaning operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.69 - £8.69 per hour
Job ID 45016439
Store manager
Sleaford
Full time
£20,000 - £23,000 per annum
Job ID 38444941
Children’s services support asst. (admin)
Outskirts of Sleaford
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 45046109
Nursery key person
Sleaford
Full time
£7.61 per hour
Job ID 17695466
Support worker
Grantham
Full time
£9 per hour
Job ID 45041087
Conveyancing administration assistant
Sleaford
Full time
£12,000 - £15,000 per annum
Job ID 44804017
Operations night supervisor
Grantham
Full time
£22,000 per annum
Job ID 44724298
General operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 45035680
Engine building
Grantham
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 44441171
Chef
Grantham
Part time
£7.82 - £8.30 per hour
Job ID 44924585