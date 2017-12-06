Grantham Jobcentre: Latest vacancies

Have your say

The following vacancies have been advertised by Grantham Jobcentre.

To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field.

Forestry Operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44660163

Labourer Engineering

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44944681

Index scheduler

Grantham

Full time

£18,000 per annum

Job ID 44944632

Care Assistant

Grantham and surrounding areas

Part time

£11.96 per hour

Job ID 44945296

Restaurant, Banqueting, Conference supervisor

Marston

Full time

£16,000 - £17,000 per annum

Job ID 44941959

Factory shop labourer

Grantham

Full time

£8 per hour

Job ID 44939396

General operative

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44883850

Chef

Grantham

Full time

£7.82 - £8.30 per hour

Job ID 44924585

Trainee and child youth care workers

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 - £11.00 per hour

Job ID 26689660

Door supervisors

Grantham

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

Job ID 44461273

Cutting room assistant

Grantham

Full time

£7.00 - £12.00 per hour

Job ID 44929497

Groundworkers

Grantham

Full time

£14 per hour

Job ID 44952986

Customer exprience manager

Grantham

Full time

£16,970 per annum

Job ID 44951215

Flexographic printer

Grantham

Full time

£20,000 - £25,000 per annum

Job ID 44274418

Class 1 driver

Grantham

Full time

£9.50 per hour

Job ID 44949276

Retail sales assistant

Grantham

27 hours per week

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44952297

CNC operator

Grantham

Full time

£9.50 per hour

Job ID 44947608

General operative - engineering

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44944681

Food factory workers

Grantham

Full time

£7.50 per hour

Job ID 44947452

Catering assistant

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44237372

Domestic cleaner

Grantham

Full time

Meets National Minimum Wage

Job ID 17739293

Administrator

Grantham

Full time

£18,000 per annum

Job ID 44925784

Multi drop van driver

Grantham

Full time

£21,268 per annum

Job ID 44948688

Buying assistant

Grantham

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44939393

Medical laboratory assistant

Grantham

Full time

£15,404 - £18,157 per annum

Job ID 44934689

Credit controller

Caythorpe

Full time

To be confirmed

Job ID 44720369

sales assistant

Grantham

16 hours per week

To be confirmed

Job ID 44947757

Engineering labourers

Grantham

Full time

£8.35 per hour

Job ID 44947533

Registered general nurse

Grantham and surrounding areas

Part time

£30.57 per hour

Job ID 44945301

Class 1 hgv lgv +E Trampers

Grantham

Full time

£11 per hour

Job ID 44887415