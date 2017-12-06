Grantham Jobcentre: Latest vacancies

The following vacancies have been advertised by Grantham Jobcentre.
Forestry Operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44660163
Labourer Engineering
Grantham
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 44944681
Index scheduler
Grantham
Full time
£18,000 per annum
Job ID 44944632
Care Assistant
Grantham and surrounding areas
Part time
£11.96 per hour
Job ID 44945296
Restaurant, Banqueting, Conference supervisor
Marston
Full time
£16,000 - £17,000 per annum
Job ID 44941959
Factory shop labourer
Grantham
Full time
£8 per hour
Job ID 44939396
General operative
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44883850
Chef
Grantham
Full time
£7.82 - £8.30 per hour
Job ID 44924585
Trainee and child youth care workers
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 - £11.00 per hour
Job ID 26689660
Door supervisors
Grantham
To be confirmed
To be confirmed
Job ID 44461273
Cutting room assistant
Grantham
Full time
£7.00 - £12.00 per hour
Job ID 44929497
Groundworkers
Grantham
Full time
£14 per hour
Job ID 44952986
Customer exprience manager
Grantham
Full time
£16,970 per annum
Job ID 44951215
Flexographic printer
Grantham
Full time
£20,000 - £25,000 per annum
Job ID 44274418
Class 1 driver
Grantham
Full time
£9.50 per hour
Job ID 44949276
Retail sales assistant
Grantham
27 hours per week
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44952297
CNC operator
Grantham
Full time
£9.50 per hour
Job ID 44947608
Food factory workers
Grantham
Full time
£7.50 per hour
Job ID 44947452
Catering assistant
Grantham
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 44237372
Domestic cleaner
Grantham
Full time
Meets National Minimum Wage
Job ID 17739293
Administrator
Grantham
Full time
£18,000 per annum
Job ID 44925784
Multi drop van driver
Grantham
Full time
£21,268 per annum
Job ID 44948688
Buying assistant
Grantham
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 44939393
Medical laboratory assistant
Grantham
Full time
£15,404 - £18,157 per annum
Job ID 44934689
Credit controller
Caythorpe
Full time
To be confirmed
Job ID 44720369
sales assistant
Grantham
16 hours per week
To be confirmed
Job ID 44947757
Engineering labourers
Grantham
Full time
£8.35 per hour
Job ID 44947533
Registered general nurse
Grantham and surrounding areas
Part time
£30.57 per hour
Job ID 44945301
Class 1 hgv lgv +E Trampers
Grantham
Full time
£11 per hour
Job ID 44887415