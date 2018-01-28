Grantham Journal Big Interview: ‘I am dedicated to my customers and always put them first’

It has been just over eight weeks since Mihai Ficu, from KBR Gas Services, fought off strong competiton to scoop the award for Employee of the Year at The Grantham Journal Business Awards, back in November.

Since joining Grantham-based KBR Gas Services, based on Ruston Road, in December 2016, the qualified gas engineer has made a significant contribution to colleagues and clients and is described as being a ‘hard-working professional who treats all customers as if they were his own,’ by his co-workers.

Mihai Ficu

Known for ‘always going the extra mile,’ we asked Mihai to take time out of his busy schedule to talk to us about what his job entails and what the award means to him.

How did it feel to win the Employee of the Year award?

It was an honour to win, considering how strong the category was.

For those who are not aware of the company you work for, please tell us a bit about your background and what you do?

I am a heating engineer. I am also happily married and a father to a beautiful little girl called Sienna. We lived on the south coast for ten years before deciding to relocate to Grantham to be closer to family. I’ve been with KBR Gas Services for a year now. My role as a qualified gas engineer is to install, service and repair domestic gas appliances and central heating systems. As a company we are also OFTEC and HETAS registered and look after customers with oil and solid fuel heating systems as well as gas.

What have been the reactions from everyone around you after you received your award?

My family, friends and colleagues have all been thrilled for me. I have also received messages from some of the customers I have worked for congratulating me on the award.

What do you class as some of your main responsibilities at work?

As an experienced engineer, my main role now is attending breakdowns to fault-find and repair and to advise on the most appropriate system for their specific needs. I enjoy working alongside the other engineers to mentor and to help develop their knowledge and understanding of heating systems. Our main customers are private homeowners and landlords, both private and through the Grantham letting agents. We also offer an out-of-hours emergency service to our customers.

Why do you think you won the award?

I would like to think it is as a result of the dedication that I show to my role. I always give 100 per cent and put my heart into everything I do. I am dedicated to my customers and believe in putting them first. I also think KBR Gas Services as a company appreciate the time and hard work I put into my role. I am respected and valued by my colleagues.