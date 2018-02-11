Grantham Journal Big Interview: Sky is the limit for the man who employs 17 Rocketeers

The next 12 months has never looked so positive for Grantham-based exhibition business, Rocket Print and Promotions.

Since scooping the Businessperson of the Year award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards back in November, owner Noel Reeve is looking ahead with confidence. Onwards and upwards!

Noel Reeves

After launching his exhibition business from his spare bedroom in 2009, Noel started trading in Grantham in 2012 and took on his first employee in 2013. He now employs 17 local people and was named ‘Business of the Year’ at the 2016 Grantham Journal Business Awards, in recognition of its rapid expansion and success.

We caught up with Noel to hear about what the future holds for this fast-growing company.

How did it feel to win the Businessperson of the year award?

It was a real surprise. When you are so engrossed in what you are doing, something like this really makes you take a step back and reflect on what you have actually achieved.

For those who are not aware of the company, please can you tell us a bit about your background?

I started Rocket in December 2009, having worked within the exhibition industry for the previous 10 years. The primary focus of the business was to help exhibitors get the most out of their stands by providing high impact, cost effective graphic solutions. This hasn’t changed, but our ability to deliver a variety of solutions from small to large has developed over that time. We now we employ 17 people across design, project management, manufacture, print and installation. We manage the entire process in house, from concept to completion, which is quite unique in our business.

What are your key products?

Our main focus is exhibition stands. We cover simple self-installed graphics to full custom build projects. We also provide custom-built environments for retail. We installed over 250 stands at 125 exhibitions right across the UK in 2017. No week is ever the same.

Why do you think you won the award?

I think the judges were impressed with the journey that Rocket has taken in recent years. I have worked extremely hard and made sacrifices along the way. We have demonstrated sustained, impressive growth and have an ambitious vision. It’s a fantastic way to be recognised but of course I can’t do it on my own. I am supported by an incredible wife, Michelle, who takes care of our young family. Also, I would like to give my thanks to my awesome team of Rocketeers who work very hard every day.

What is your vision for the future?

Having moved into our new premises and invested heavily in new print technology, we are looking to grow by at least 20 per cent in 2018, in both team and turnover. We have already recruited for four new Rocketeers this year. We are looking to double the size of our business over the next few years, and this year is going to be a significant year on that development path. Thanks Rocketeers!