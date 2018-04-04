Grantham recruitment firm recommends veterans

A Grantham recruitment fiurm created by two ex-servicemen says businesses are benefitting from giving jobs to veterans.

Now, RecruitME, which was launched in 2015, has received Ambassador status for the East Midlands region from X-Forces, a community interest company that aims to foster enterprise within the military community.

The business was formed by former Ark Royal Navy man Howard Rudder and Chris Buck from the army’s Royal Logistics Corps. They met when working on government contracts and decided to go into business together.

Their award-winning business recruits across many sectors but finding jobs for ex-servicemen and women is a speciality both locally and nationally.

Howard, 50, said: “Business has been very good. We are into our fourth year working with customers in Grantham and across the East Midlands. Three years ago, we had a box office in the George Centre. We moved here to Lindpet House in Market Place 18 months ago. In the three years we have operated, we have taken on five staff and we plan to recruit more later in the year.”

Last week, Howard spoke to a meeting of the Grantham Business Club about the benefits of employing veterans.

He told the Journal: “They have fantastic and transferable skills, they offer committment and loyalty, they are very adaptable to environments, picking up things and learning.”

Chris, 34, said: “They are also highly skilled. When they leave, they go through ‘resettlement’ and most come out with enhanced learning credits and will have funds to go on courses for them to start work with a potential employer or job role when they leave.”

Howard continued: “They are not just tank drivers or pilots, they have the same qualifications as civvy street – finance, HR, project management, engineering, construction, the list is endless.

“We have placed service people into companies in Grantham and larger multi-nationals across the UK, particularly in Lincolnshire food companies and UK-wide financial services. They are keen to have ex-forces people at all levels.”

On April 26, RecruitME stages an event at International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln to celebrate becoming an ambassador for X-Forces, with 120 guests expected.

Chris added: “One of the things X Forces pushed through is big business supporting small business. There’s veteran-owned business like our own. There will be an opportunity to speak and engage with big business and help diversity their supply chain.

“Our mission is to help people and bang the drum for the armed forces. As ambassador, we have to stage four events a year. We look forward to holding next one in Grantham.”

Employers and ex-service men and women who feel they may benefit from attending can contact RecruitME for an invite to the one in Grantham.