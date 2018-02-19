Grantham steakhouse opening success

Have your say

The Miller & Carter Steakhouse in Grantham has reported a ‘sell-out’ opening weekend.

The former Harvester pub restaurant on Barrowby Road re-opened on Thursday after a £600,000 refurbishment.

The upmarket establishment has seen an all-new interior installed to create a fine dining atmosphere.

Grantham’s Miller & Carter Steakhouse is the only one in Lincolnshire, though there are plans for one just outside Lincoln.

Manager Simone Assenze said: “It’s a completely different place. A good portion of the staff moved over from the old Harvester and we have recruited more people.”

No longer can this be considered a pub.

He continued: “We are all about the steak and the experience. The aim is for the guest to leave the building happy. People come back. They are amazed and they come back for more.”

In the run-up to Thursday’s official opening, several days of ‘rehearsal events’ offered half price food to diners to give the staff some extra training.

That was a sell-out as was the first few days, including the weekend.

Deputy manager Mike Ollis said it was a “great opening weekend.”

“Grantham hasn’t anything like this. We were booked out every night.”

Diners are advised to book in advance, which can be done over the phone or by using the Miller & Carter website.

He added, if diners do turn up ‘on spec’ , the restaurant tries to do what it can.