Grantham take-away has licence revoked

Best Kebab at 7 London Road in Grantham town centre has had its Alcohol Premises Licence Revoked by South Kesteven District Council.

The decision was made yesterday by the council’s Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Committee.

The Alcohol Licensing Team from Lincolnshire Police submitted paperwork for a Licence Review Hearing, following an incident at the premises of Best Kebab.

Lincolnshire Police reported that after hearing all the evidence the committee agreed with the police that the behaviour of the owner and two staff members was well below the standard expected of those persons involved in the running of licensed premises of this type.

Because of this they believed the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and public safety were being undermined and took the decision to revoke the licence.

The decision means the takeaway will have to stop trading at 11 pm and can no longer sell alcohol.

There is a 21 day appeal process; if no appeal is submitted then the revocation comes into action.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Team said, “The incident that took place at the takeaway is still subject to an ongoing criminal investigation, so I cannot go into all the details at this time. The Alcohol Licensing Team was made aware of this incident by local officers.”

“Having reviewed all available evidence the decision was made to take action under Licensing Legislation alongside the criminal investigation. Certain responsibilities and expectations come with an alcohol premises licence, operating within the night time economy period also heightens the risk.”

“The decision of South Kesteven’s licensing sub-committee sends a robust message to all licence holders that they must actively look to promote the licensing objectives or ultimately could face the loss of their licence. We remain committed to the disruption, investigation and prosecution of all criminal behaviour being conducted on or linked to our Licensed Premises.”