Grantham town centre ‘will benefit’ from proposed designer retail village

The developers behind the £100 million Grantham Designer Outlet Village say their scheme will help the town centre.

Their claim comes as SKDC planning chiefs recommend members of the Development Management Committee approve the 130-store scheme when it meets on Tuesday.

A report prepared for the 10am meeting raises the prospect of subsidised free town centre parking and a dedicated marketing unit in the outlet village to promote Grantham Town centre.

Rioja Developments managing director Giles Membrey says his scheme will be “great for Grantham” with a tenth of the shoppers at the village, proposed for the King 31 site by the southern relief road and its new A1 junction, will want to visit elsewhere, so 350,000 shoppers a year will come to Grantham.

“Our proposals include significant plans to ensure that as many of these shoppers do indeed visit the town centre. These include, among other things, actively marketing the town centre in the village, providing a pop-up shop for local retailers and investing in electronic signage at strategic locations to show where the spaces are in Grantham.”

The developers also raise the prospect of designer luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani and Polo Ralph Lauren coming to the village.

Steven Vickers, managing director of landowners and joint-developers Buckminster, added: “The proposals also have opportunities for pop-up shops and kiosks for town centre traders. Buckminster is very much a part of Grantham town centre and we’re determined to see it thrive.”