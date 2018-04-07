Hopes for an extra 250 jobs in South Kesteven

Up to 250 jobs may be on their way to South Kesteven.

InvestSK says the potential jobs stem from inquiries the development agency has received from businesses seeking to grow in the district or move into it.

Business growth manager Jon Hinde said: “We can’t name names, but we’re working with over a dozen businesses that are already here or wanting to come here.”

The enquiries range from somebody wanting a 2,500 square foot office to one seeking a 15,000 sq ft industrial unit.

Jon said: “The potential job creation with the dozen or so inquiries is 250 new jobs – that’s from existing growing businesses and newcomers. The jobs we are talking about are within digital, right through to manufacturing.”

InvestSK, which was launched last year as the development arm of South Kesteven District Council, reports confidence up across the district.

Grantham is seeing investment in the high street, Bourne and Stamford also have strong retail sectors and industrial estates are also running out of space.

Jon, who has a 25-year career in economic development, works with property agencies across South Kesteven.

He said firms can approach InvestSK and he can help them find potential sites to move into or expand their businesses.

“My role is to broker the gateway the support that business needs. I work with the agents to identify the land and property the businesses can move into,” he said.

He also identifies funding from banks, local enterprise partnerships, and elsewhere available to businesses.

Jon added: “It’s not about pointing them to a website or giving leaflets but also going out to see that we are able to give businesses support and facilitate them.”