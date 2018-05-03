Hydroponics firm planted in Grantham

An accountant has launched what he believes is the only hydroponics supplier in the Grantham area.

John Ross created AzGrow on the Withambrook Park Industrial Estate to sell all the equipment needed to grow plants who do not rely on soil, but rather use water laced with nutrients.

The 33-year-old was born and bred in Grantham, attending Isaac Newton Primary and St Hugh’s Schools, along with Grantham College.

John explained: “I’m an accountant by trade. I was working as a finance director for a construction company. I got fed up of working for them as my boss was unpleasant. I started doing industrial pannelling and roof repairs but then moved into this. I’m still an accountant, I still do books.”

“I looked at the market to see what else to move into. There’s no hydroponics business for 20 miles. It’s an industry that’s picking up speed. I wanted to get in before anybody else.”

AzGrow cost John ‘five-figures’ to set up, a business he runs with wife Stacey. Based off Londonthorpe Road, its large premises offers parking and live displays instore.

Customers tend to be allotment holders and others who grow exotic plants. Hydroponics has a reputation of being used by those growing illegal plants but John says if he suspects anyone of buying equipment for that, he cannot sell to them. However, no licence is needed to sell such equipment.

John admits business has been quiet since opening in November, despite AzGrow having a website and promoting itself on social media, radio and the sides of buses. He has yet to try newspaper and he hopes an April sale will boost custom.

Looking ahead, the father of two sons aged two and six, plans to design systems to grow strawberries, tomatoes, chillis and peppers. He also wants to ‘clone’ bonsai trees.

He added: “The long term plan is to expand across Lincolnshire, but I do need to get this location established first.

“On average it takes 12 months for hydroponics shops to become established and it has felt that way as we don’t get many customers in at present which is why I am advertising everywhere and offering a sale.”