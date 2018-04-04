Kurdish barbers on Grantham High Street aims to be cut above the rest

Have your say

A barbers shop has opened on Grantham town centre aiming to be a cut above the competition.

Razor Sharp opened on High Street last week, delivering a more ‘Asian-style’ shave-based experience.

The business has been created by owner Yani Hussaini and stylist Danny Sami. The pair are from Kurdistan, though Yani has lived in Grantham for ten years.

Yani said: “I had the idea to open the business here as the Market Place has too many barbers and the High Street does not.”

Previously, Yani worked in hand car washing but is now being trained by Danny. Danny came to Grantham from Swansea a few weeks ago. He has been in Britain for three years. The pair left Kurdistan because there is “always trouble” there.

Since they opened, Yani said: “Business has been good.”

Razor Sharp adds to a burgeoning barbers and hairdresser scene in Grantham.

BarberZone relocated to High Street this week and is based just a few doors away.