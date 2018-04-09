Loaded Waffle tastes success in Grantham area in first year

A successful business offering desserts by delivery is celebrating a successful first year.

Loaded Waffle, based in Welby, marked the anniversary by launching lunchtime deliveries to homes and businesses, as well as expanding its coverage to Sleaford.

The dessert delivery business was formed by friends Sabrina Lindsay and Dan Parkman-Brown and his partner Liam Parkman-Brown.

Liam had been made redundant from his job at Grantham College and Dan had been working in the village pub, the Crown & Anchor. Sabrina had been working for the secure unit in Sleaford.

The friends had long thought making desserts would be a dream job but Liam’s redundancy, explained Sabrina, “made it less of a dream and a matter of how you pay your rent.”

The business uses the back kitchen of Dan and Liam’s home and offers an extensive menu of desserts, mainly waffles, with various toppings, but also cheesecakes, chocolate cake, brownies, lemon cake, Eton Mess and carrot cake.

Sabrina said: “The best part of the job is coming up with new ideas.”

The best sellers are an Out Of This World waffle featuring chocolate, Galaxy caramel chocolate and Belgian chocolate ice cream, plus the OMG Chocolate fudge cake featuring chocolate studded with white chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle.

Their speciality is being able to choose your own made-to-measure dessert, which allows for a range of tastes for family parties.

Sabrina continued: “Business is going really well. Customer loyalty has shocked us. We have some amazing, hardcore fans.”

In their first year, the trio say they have sold more than 10,000 waffles and more than 9,000 ice cream scoops.

This week’s expansion saw staff numbers rise from the three friends, plus two part-time drivers, to include two extra part-time kitchen staff and four further part-time drivers.

Dan said: “It’s about growing a strong, recognisable brand. We are looking to expand to other towns, maybe Newark and Spalding. We believe there’s potential for a franchise.”