Newton pub The Red Lion is presented with CAMRA award

Lincolnshire has many fine country pubs, according to Grantham CAMRA.

Chairman Neville Lomas made the comment as he presented a plaque to the Red Lion at Newton, which last month Grantham CAMRA announced as its 2018 Pub of the Year.

In recent years, Grantham CAMRA has given more focus to country pubs, with members visiting 65 every quarter to judge them for their annual awards. Some 800 to 900 judgements are done overall.

The Red Lion is run by Philip Beetham and partner Sharon Bratton. Neville said: “When you come in, you are always well received, you are made to feel welcome, you always get a fine pint and it’s always in good condition.”

Philip and Sharon staged a private function with buffet on Wednesday, to mark the occasion. The 2018 Pub of the Year Awards also named Ancaster Sports and Social Club as Club of the Year and Beerheadz in Grantham as Town Pub of the Year.