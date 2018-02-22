Opening today for the Old Bank in Grantham

The Goose on the corner of Guilhall Street and High Street has been transformed into the Old Bank after a £225,000 refurbishment.

The venue opens today (22nd Feb) at 3pm where the expanded team of twenty-three will be on hand to welcome punters with a heap of new beers, good old pub food, the elite in sports viewing and of course a completely new look.

Although the pub wasn’t open last night (Wednesday), there were some locals who couldn’t quite wait for the official opening and were able to join a private ‘training session’ to watch the football.

Manager Kerrieanne Eveleigh said: “The feedback on the new look was amazing with hugely positive comments about the décor, the massive number of TVs and what we are putting on,” said manager Kerrieanne Eveleigh.

“People were particularly interested in the quiz nights and the gin tasting which is on Wacky Wednesday – we’re definitely going to have to make sure we’re well stocked up!”

A party weekend kicks off with party DJ on Friday night from 9pm. Saturday will be crowded with Six Nations fans when England take on Scotland at 16:45 kick off, broadcast across the pubs sixteen screens.

The rugby leads into DJ night where party music will be playing from 9pm until late. Ladies are asked to glam up for the photographers that will be there every Saturday night; all pictures available for customers.

Traditional Sunday lunch is promised with karaoke to follow.

Owebners, the Stonegate Pub Company, say this is just one of the “many new appeals of this refurbished pub which is destined to be a huge asset for Grantham.”

Locals looking to join the growing team can contact Kerri at the pub as the recruitment continues.

Mothers Day bookings are also being taken with customers urged to book early.