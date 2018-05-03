Perfect score for Grantham take-away

Food retailers are being urged to keep their paperwork up-to-date, to avoid costly low ratings for food hygeine.

The warning comes from Fatah Mustafa, manager of the Perfect Pizza and Kebab shop, which received a one-star rating late last year.

However, after working with South Kesteven District Council, the takeaway at 11 Wharf Road has now been awarded five stars for food hygiene.

The one star rating meant ‘major improvement necessary’, though there was no risk to health.

Fatah said: “We feel that the one star rating we received several months ago was an unfair reflection on the cleanliness of the business and the high standard to which our food is prepared on a daily basis.

“The problems which led to the initial rating were structural and paperwork related. Upon SKDC’s return visit, our shop was as clean and well presented as it always has been, and with the previously noted problems fixed we were rightfully awarded our five stars.”

However, he accepted that after receiving a one-star rating, it did adversely affect the business.

Fatah advised fellow food outlets: “They should definitely do their jobs properly and ensure all the paperwork is 100 per cent right and train staff.”

He added:”Everyday we make fresh food. I am happy for customers to come and see the shop and the hygiene.”

SKDC visits more than 500 food premises every year, with 98 per cent being ‘broadly compliant’ and achieving three, four or the top score of five stars.

Recently, the Blue Cow in South Witham received two stars, which it said was also due to paperwork, not its hygiene or practices. Matters have been resolved and the pub awaits a re-inspection.

SKDC cabinet member for environment Coun Peter Moseley said: “When we do an initial inspection, we leave a business with a list of things they need to do to comply with the law. Our officers then make an unannounced return visit to make sure the business has done the work we asked.

“On this occasion the proprietor of Perfect Pizza and Kebab had tried very hard to make sure he got things right. He was then able to apply for a re-score, which meant another unannounced inspection some weeks later to see how he was complying with the law and he was found to have maintained the standards we expect from a food business.

“We work closely with all food businesses in the area to ensure the highest possible standards.

“This business, as with any other, forms part of our inspection programme, so it will be inspected in future to see if he has maintained standards.”