Planners back two-storey classroom at Grantham National Junior School

A two-storey classroom next to St Wulfram’s Church is being backed by planners.

South Kesteven District council’s development management committee is to determine the application next Tuesday after Coun Jacky Smith cited concerns over the overlooking and overbearing impacts of the proposal.

The application is from Mrs Kay Sutherland of the National Junion School in Grantham’s Castlegate.

A report prepared for Thuesday’s meeting says the 0.3ha site is on the west side of Castlegate and is adjoined by homes to the south and west. North of the site is the listed St Wulfram’s Church.

The proposal is to demolish an existing single-storey modular classroom building and replace it with a two-storey building. An extra 100M2 of space would be added to the existing 2140m2 building.

The application said the school needs to expand and 2.5fte extra staff would be added to the current 40.

A report by council planners said SKDC received ten letters of representation. Points raised concerned visual impact, overshadowing, overlooking, the impact on the character of the area, highways issues especially from any extra traffic, impact on the structure of existing properties and concerns over the accuracy of drawings and images in the application.

However, after the council raised concerns over the likely impact of the proposal, the application will now feature a lower ground level and the plans would reduce the eaves height and the overall height from 8.8m to 7.7m.

Thus, the report added, the scheme would not significantly harm the character of the area or the amenities of neighbouring properties and approval should be granted.