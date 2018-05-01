Planners oppose Grantham homes

District councillors meet today to decide on plans for 11 homes at Spittlegate Farm, to the south of Grantham.

The freehold homes on Gorse Lane would be aimed at over 55s with a management company providing services including an on-site warden running a minibus into town.

A report prepared for today’s meeting of Development Management Committee says planners of South Kesteven District Council recommend the scheme be refused.

It continued: “The proposal would be a suburban scale development, of inappropriate design in an unsustainable open countryside location, beyond the built-up area of Grantham.”

“It would fail to successfully integrate with its rural context and there is uncertainty about the provision of S106 requirements, including provision of affordable housing.”

The development has been ‘called in’ for determination by committee by Grantham councillors Jacky Smith and Graham Jeal, who say it represents a ‘major development’.

The scheme from Invicta Developments would see a derelict farmhouse being demolished to make way for the bungalows. Conversion of barns on the site into five homes as approved under a previous application would also be part of the overall development.

This is the third time in three years Invicta Developments have tried to build on the site. Previously they have sought 23 and 28 homes but both plans were refused.

However, Invicta said its latest scheme appears to be unique to Grantham and should attract occupiers who would help Grantham remain a vibrant market town. It said the design of the homes also gives the appearance of traditional agricultural buildings while delivering modern efficient living.

Development Management Committee meets today at 1pm at SKDC’s Council offices on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.