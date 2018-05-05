SKDC restructure: Heads may also roll at InvestSK

A restructure of senior management staff at South Kesteven District Council will include top bosses at its economic development arm InvestSK.

SDKC has remained tight-lipped about its restructure, which was discussed by members of the council’s employment committee on April 19, following meetings in March.

However, chief executive Aidan Rave has already approached senior managers about possible redundancy, with councillors already agreeing to recruit an assistant chief executive.

SKDC seeks to create a new management structure it believes will help it run a more business orientated council, with it operating more commercial activities to generate revenues to make up for cuts in government fuunding.

This week, a businessman who wanted to remain anonymous contacted the Journal to say he had troubles contacting InvestSK and further claimed people at the organisation were being ‘sacked,’

Steve Bowyer, SKDC’s strategic lead, commented: “As you’ll be aware, currently InvestSK is not a separate entity, but a team made up of South Kesteven DC staff and external experts, and as such has no directly employed staff.

“The Grantham Journal has recently reported on SKDC’s staffing restructure which is currently on-going, and as it is on-going it would be inappropriate to offer further comment. Some of the SKDC staff involved in the InvestSK team are part of that restructuring consultation exercise.”

The Journal was told this week that Invest SK marketing lead Duncan Garfield had ‘left’ the company.

But Mr Bowyer said: “Duncan was actually covering maternity leave, which has now concluded, and we are pleased to welcome back Laura Chambers.”

He added InvestSK had “really made positive strides” with local businesses and others and: “we are of course sorry if a business has struggled to get hold of us.”