Temporary pavilion at Grantham’s Belton House

A temporary pavilion has been erected at Belton House, to replace the Stables restaurant while it undergoes a £3.2 million renovation.

The Stables closed last Sunday for the restoration, which will take around a year.

The stop-gap Pavilion cafe is due to open tomorrow and will operate during the Stables restoration. It has been inspired by Belton’s extravagant Victorian garden parties held by the Brownlow family.

This week, the Ride Play Café, Muddy Hands kiosk and Burties van have been serving food and drinks in their place.

Last Thursday, Belton House staged its first ‘toolbox’ talk, which looked at historic wallpaper used in the home and this week’s start on the £3.2 million Stables renovation. These monthly updates will take place at 2pm on the third Thursday of each month.

Last week, South Kesteven District Council gave formal approval to the pavilion, which is located to the south-east of the cricket pavilion, with associated services running north to the stable block.

It’s site was judged ‘sensitive’ but SKDC accepted its temporary nature.