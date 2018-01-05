The Real Burger Co in Grantham closes

A town centre restaurant has shut its doors after less than a year.

The Real Burger Company has today confirmed the closure of its Grantham resturant, leaving the venture with just an outlet in Newark.

Some 25 full and part-time jobs will be lost by the closure of the licensed restaurant in High Street.

Managing director Martyn Kirby told the Journal: “With much sadness we are announcing that The Real Burger Co Grantham is now closed. We want to thank all of our staff past and present, many who have been with us since the beginning who have contributed in making The Real Burger Co Grantham what it is. We will miss our regulars and the guests that we’ve been fortunate to serve since opening.”

Mr Kirby continued: “We experienced tremendous ups and downs through the year and in the end we could not weather through the slow periods. As a restaurant we did everything we could to ensure the success of The Real Burger Co Grantham from food and beverage to service and delivery.

“It is with great disappointment that we are closed. We want to thank all our guests and staff for the support we’ve received.”

The Real Burger Company was formed a few years ago by Mr Kirby and Leanne Hull, with the opening of a Newark branch, which remains open.

The Grantham outlet opened its doors on January 20 last year in the former Greenwoods clothing store.

The licensed restaurant served gourmet burgers, plus ribs, pittas and salads.