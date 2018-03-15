The Works opens new outlet in Grantham

Have your say

The Works has returned to Grantham.

The value retailer has enjoyed recent rapid growth, opening 60 stores a year in 2016 and 2017.

Tomorrow, the company opens an outlet on High Street, in premises that previously contained Game.

Some five jobs will be created at the 1,500 sq ft store.

The Works says it offers “a good quality, great value alternative to the full price specialist sellers of Gifts, Stationery, Art and Craft materials, Books, Hobbies and Toys.”

It further promises a “family friendly store environment where customers will find hundreds

of amazing value new lines every week.”

CEO Kevin Keaney said of the new opening: “Our stores have been affectionately called “Aladdin’s caves” by our customers with gifts for everyone, and we are delighted to be able to return to Grantham bringing our unique offer, generating new jobs for the area and we look forward to being part of the local community in the years to come”.

The opening of the Works comes at a time when High Street and the George Shopping Centre enjoy a series of new openings and expansions.

For further details, read tomorrow’s Grantham Journal.