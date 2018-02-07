Van Henri to pop-up at Belvoir Castle

A mobile coffee van service is to park up at Belvoir Castle.

Cafe Allez!, which launched in December, is operated by Mark Trevarthen and Claire Fretwell, who tour around the region from their Vale of Belvoir base.

Last last year they launched a service calling at businesses and announced plans to turn up at shows and events across the East Midlands.

Now, they are to take Van Henri, their restored 1972 Citroen HY van, to the castle car park typically at weekends and weekdays when Belvoir Castle is open to the public.

Mark said: “We’ll provide superb barista coffees, teas hot chocolates, cold drinks, cakes and homemade flapjacks.”

The service will run until May, and will service visitors to the new plant centre, which will open Easter Weekend ahead of the rest of the upcoming Engine Yard retail village development. That will fully open in May.