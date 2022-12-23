Local businesses are helping a mother raise money to build a downstairs bedroom and wetroom for her disabled daughter.

Helen Mathers is holding weekly raffles to boost her fundraising for Libby.

Libby suffers from a condition that affects only five other children in the world, as well as multiple disabilities, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and global development delay.

Helen Mathers with Libby Mathers 11. (58638098)

Local businesses have shown their support by donating prizes that Helen, who lives in Bingham, can use in her raffles.

Helen said: “It’s just really hard getting any donations at this time of the year.

“The Gofundme page is continuously running, I just want to raise as much money as I can for Libby.”

Last week the prize was donated by Buttercross Veterinary Centre East Bridgford, which included dog food, dental sticks, shampoo and toys.

The first raffle raised just over £100.

Libby and her family meeting British blogger LadBay (61509425)

This week the raffle is a pair of genuine sea pearl earrings worth nearly £400.

To buy tickets for the raffle, people will donate directly to the gofundme page created to raise the £40,000 needed.

At the moment Libby is sleeping in the living room because she can’t get upstairs to bed.

Libby Mathers (61509443)

Libby Mathers and her dog (61509440)

The total cost of a downstairs bedroom and wetroom is between £70,000 and £80,000, however, Rushcliffe Borough Council will donate £30,000 towards the cost.

Including raffles and public donations from 75 people, Helen has raised £3,727 through the gofundme page.

Upcoming prizes to the weekly raffles include a two-night lodge stay with unlimited fishing, two DS lites with Minecraft games, five gym sessions pass to FORTIS gym, genuine Japanese incense sticks.

Helen said: “Any help is always welcome.”