Grantham businesses have joined in the effort to act as Safe Spots across the town.

The Safeguard Grantham Facebook Page released stickers earlier this week which businesses could display in their windows.

By displaying these stickers, it means these businesses act as a "web security", explained Sam Hibbitt on the Facebook post, where the public are able to go into these shops if they are in need of help.

The sticker that businesses are displaying in their windows. (57538168)

The team behind the Facebook group said: "We've had an overwhelming response from local businesses and the community, which has been lovely to see.

"The safeguard group is a modern day neighbourhood watch, to bring the community back together using social media.

"The group itself will bridge the gap between local businesses, the community and the local police.

The Glen-Esk florist on 87 Westgate, NG31 6LE has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57537592)

"The vinyl stickers we hope will not only potentially deter crime levels but also if anyone feels they need help they can feel safe enough to approach these businesses without being ushered out."

So far John's Barbers, Discount Clothing, The Whistle Stop, Alpha Wolf, Finkins, Busy B's, Glen Esk and The Snug have joined the scheme.

The window sticker is of a high quality vinyl that is easily displayed and is very visible.

Busy B's Bridals on 35 Watergate, NG31 6NS has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57537608)

If your Grantham business would like to be involved in displaying one of these stickers in your shop window, you can contact Sam at the Safeguard Grantham Facebook page here.

Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing on 21 High Street, NG31 6PH has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57537791)

The Whistle Stop Micropub at Grantham Railway station NG31 6BT, has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57537936)

The Discount Clothing store on London Road, NG31 6EN has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57538042)

John's Barbers on 16 London Rd, NG31 6EJ has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57538069)

The Snug on Cafe on 75 Westgate, NG31 6LA has joined in the effort to be a Safe Spot. (57537520)

More stickers are due to be printed and delivered later this week.