A fund-raiser looking to supply Withambrook Park with a defibrillator has raised £1,395.

The initiative, started by Four Seasons managing director Matthew Wainwright , has raised enough funds to install a defibrillator on the corner of Unit 1a, a central position in the park.

As well as installing the lifesaving piece of equipment in the industrial estate and surrounding area, the fund-raiser is also looking to raise enough for multiple defibrillators around the town.

Matthew Wainwright is fundraising for new defibrillators (41300312)

The businesses which have donated are as follows: 24/7 Clothing, RTH Motoring Services, JRL Brickwork LTD, ARRAQUIP LTD, Four Seasons Future Planning, Manthorpe Furniture ltd, R C Setchfield Ltd, Malley Floors Designs, Securafen ltd, Gilder Grids, Dolly Wears, Rackham Housefloors Ltd, Dan Warrington – Electrician (Installing for Free of Charge) and personal donations from – David Lee, Jean Weir and Peter Stephens .

London Hearts Charity have also donated and are supplying the equipment and training for the above companies.

Organiser Matthew said: “We have had a great response from the businesses above who want to look at creating a community social media page to assist each other should a medical emergency occur or crime on the estate.”