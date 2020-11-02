Businesses in and around Grantham joined forces to ensure no child in need went hungry during half-term, as part of a nationwide campaign.

It comes after MPs – including the three Conservatives who represent constituents in the Grantham area – voted against a proposal to extend free school meals during school holidays, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit families hard.

The face of the campaign to extend free school meals is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. His campaign to prevent children being hungry over the summer holidays earned huge support, and he was awarded an MBE for his work to help disadvantaged children.

Karen Middleton and Danielle Willett at Finkins Deli.(42913149)

More than a million people have now signed Rashford’s petition calling for children from poor families in England to get free meals in school holidays.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Grantham have been among those to support the initiative. Despite the pandemic having a sharp inpact on their takings, they mobilised last week to offer free food to children.

All week, more and more local businesses responded to the plea to help feed hungry children.

Kirsty Matthews and friend Laila have been serving hot meals at The Baptist Church.(42914694)

Staff at Petticoats Vintage Tea Room, on Westgate, provided hot meals and sandwich boxes to local families in need throughout the week.

Owner Julie-Ann Tullo said: “I hate to see anyone hungry, especially children, and I just wanted to help. We’ve all been there where we’ve made sure our children are fed before anyone else. We’ve had a positive response with some families returning throughout the week. I’m just happy we could help.

“We plan to continue the free children’s meals throughout the Christmas holidays, too.”

Caroline Knight at The Poppy Seed in Bottesford. (42852076)

Youngsters have been able to opt for a starter, main and desert at Finkins Deli, on High Street.

Owner Karen Middleton has been pleased with the positive response. She said: “We just wanted to help. I just think about those parents who are struggling. My daughter has three children and I would hate to think of her struggling to put food on the table, so I just thought why not do what we can to help?

“What is a small lunch to us? We have had an excellent response throughout the week. It’s been very rewarding.”

The Fox and Hounds pub, in Old Somerby, has also joined the national effort.

Manager Joe Walker said: “We need to keep the children fed. Everyone just needs to do their own bit to help. We’ve had a great response to it this week.”

Caroline Knight, owner of The Poppy Seed in Bottesford, said their offer of free children’s meals comes “from genuine concern and a need to help out”.

She added: “This isn’t charity, it’s a little helping hand if needed.”

Galaxy Fish Bar, on Hornsby Road, Grantham, also gave away free chips and sausage meals on Friday to any child from a low income family who usually receives the free school meal vouchers or are struggling due to Covid-19.

A post on its Facebook page said: “No child should go hungry and no parent should worry how they are going to feed their children. We are all in this together.”

Friends and business owners Kirsty Matthews and Laila worked with homelessness charity The Grantham Passage to provide free hot meals for children at the Grantham Baptist Church, on Wharf Road.

Kirsty, who set up catering business Grumbling Belly’in September to provide affordable, home-made food, joined forces with Laila, who set up Sweet Treat Street online.

Kirsty said: “These are unprecedented times and we all need to work together to get through it. I have been preparing and cooking all the meals this week. Laila has also made a large donation towards the food and made treats for all the children and supplied drinks for them.

“We are very humbled to be able to help and nothing can compare to the great work that Grantham Passage do on a daily basis but we are glad to help even if it is a little.”

Alma Park Fish Bar, on Alma Park Road, and The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, are are just two of the other venues to have stepped up last week and joined the national effort to provide free children’s meals.

Supermarket giant Morrisons has also done its bit to make sure no child goes without an adequate meal this half-term by providing thousands of lunchboxes.

Morrisons colleagues in 498 stores, including in Grantham, prepared lunch boxes in each of their stores. The lunchboxes have been handed to local foodbanks and schools.

Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: “We want to do our bit to ensure that as many school children as possible can eat good, nutritious food while they are out of school.

“We will be delighted if customers are also able to donate food in our stores to help fight holiday hunger.”

Government made help available.

Lincolnshire County Council won’t directly subsidise free school meals during half-term, but it says it has “no intention of leaving vulnerable children hungry” after opposition leaders challenged them.

Labour Party leader at the authority councillor Rob Parker wrote to Conservative leader Martin Hill urging him to “do the right thing and commit funds so that Lincolnshire children do not go hungry”.

He said: “There is great concern across England about the absence of provision of free school meals to low income families over the half termholidays, and Lincolnshire is no exception.”

He pointed to the fact a number of English councils of all parties had “stepped into the gap” and pledged to fund schemes.

“To date Lincolnshire County Council has remained silent on the matter and as far as I can tell has made no arrangements to ensure that children in low income families do not go hungry during the holidays through no fault of their own,” he said.

According to council officers, the cost for providing free school meals to about 20,000 eligible Lincolnshire children will be about £300,000 for each week of holiday – around £3 per meal.

Councillor Martin Hill responded: “We have no intention of leaving vulnerable children or anyone else to go hungry over holiday periods.

“The Government has made substantial additional financial support to low income families to further help them in these difficult times.”

He said £835,000 already received from Government to support vulnerable had been allocated, including £400,000 to the Lincolnshire Food Partnership to support local food banks, and £215,000 to the Community Lincs Programme run by the YMCA.

The council has also responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by giving the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum £217,000 to bulk purchase food stock to support vulnerable residents.

“As always we will respond to requests for support positively and if there are children in need we will of course act immediately to keep them safe,” he added.

He said people who need help can contact the authority by visiting: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/childrenshealth or calling 01522 782030.

'Fully agree that children shouldn't go hungry'

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies, Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns and Sleaford and North Hykeham’s Caroline Johnson, all Conservatives, voted against the provision of hot food for children until Easter 2021, called for by Labour.

The Journal contacted all three constituency MPs and only one responded.

In a statement to the Journal, Dr Caroline Johnson said: “I fully agree that children should not go hungry. No one from any political party wants that and, as an NHS Paediatrician, I can assure you it is not something I would ever wish to see.

“I think it’s very important to clarify that the motion was an opposition day statement - a motion where the opposing party can debate the wording of their choice. However, whichever way a vote on it went if called, it would by nature have no actual effect.

“Although there are positives to the idea of helping to meet the needs of low income families with targeted vouchers, there are also a number of issues involved with this method of delivery.The nature of them means that parents often have to use them in larger supermarket chains, which removes the possibility for shopping around in smaller stores and town markets for possibly cheaper options which will go further. There have also been problems reported with some being used for items that are not going to ensure that children are being fed.

“The Government has decided the best way to support families is through the benefits system, including the recent uplift of over £1000pa which has been put in place for recipients of Universal Credit. Families on low incomes, or those simply going through a difficult patch due to the pandemic, should still have the agency to decide for themselves what to eat and I believe the role of the Government is to provide the resources needed to allow families to make their own choices.

“In order to ensure no family slips through the safety net, councils have been given money to support families (£823k for Lincolnshire) and advice can also be provided to ensure families who are finding things a struggle are accessing the support that they are entitled to receive.

“As a consultant in the field of paediatrics and a parent myself, child welfare is extremely important to me. No child should go hungry for any reason and I know that the Government is working to make sure that local authorities and organisations are being provided with the funding to target support where it’s needed. The effectiveness of this is being constantly assessed and I know that, if there is evidence that this is not working, this Government will do everything possible to find the right solutions.”

Mr Davies and Ms Kearns declined to comment by the time the Journal went to press yesterday (Thursday).